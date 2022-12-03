Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $123.30. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

