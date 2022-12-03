Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.70 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after buying an additional 198,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.29 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

