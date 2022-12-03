Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.37 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

NYSE FLT opened at $193.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

