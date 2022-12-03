Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.41 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,583 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,833,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 863,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CCEP opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.86.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($68.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

