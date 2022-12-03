Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Entegris worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $583,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $116,638,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 105.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,022,000 after purchasing an additional 672,009 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Entegris by 114.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,440,000 after purchasing an additional 473,955 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $75.81 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.