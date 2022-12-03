Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.76 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE LYB opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

