Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

