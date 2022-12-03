Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after acquiring an additional 889,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after acquiring an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

