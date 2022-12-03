Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,946 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.24% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

