Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,402 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GPN opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average of $117.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

