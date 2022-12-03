Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,063 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ResMed were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $69,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

RMD opened at $232.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $268.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

