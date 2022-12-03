Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $298.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.20.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

