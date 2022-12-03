Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,244 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

