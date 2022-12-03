Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after buying an additional 136,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average of $98.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.