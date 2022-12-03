Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 100,311 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 100,311 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in eBay were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.20 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

