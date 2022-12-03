Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,186 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $110.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

