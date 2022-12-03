Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,680 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corning were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 9.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 7,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 91.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

