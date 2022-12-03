Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 131,660 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,660 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of FE opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

