Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,825 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.94. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

