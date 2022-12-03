Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,634 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $435.30 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

