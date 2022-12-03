Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 32,098 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,098 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Ecolab by 38.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 9.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 26,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $237.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

