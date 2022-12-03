Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,962 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after buying an additional 309,246 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after buying an additional 265,486 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,882.1% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 197,698 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $297.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.42 and its 200 day moving average is $272.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

