Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,595 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $5,068,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,145,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,280 shares of company stock worth $73,214,537. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $334.17 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.18 and a 200 day moving average of $318.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

