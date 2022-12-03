Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,376 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,584,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

