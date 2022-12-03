Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,408,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 180.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 98.8% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 333,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter worth $2,963,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tech and Energy Transition Price Performance

Shares of TETC stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

About Tech and Energy Transition

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

See Also

