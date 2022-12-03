Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TECK. Citigroup cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

