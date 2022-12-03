Teck Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.24 Per Share (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.25.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.