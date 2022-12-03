Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 346,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesat

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSAT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Telesat by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,509,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 270,583 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telesat by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 766,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 207,731 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Telesat by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,009,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 185,905 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telesat by 677.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 153,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Telesat by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 99,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. Telesat has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.