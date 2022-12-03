Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 293.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 293.33 ($3.51).

Several equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.19) to GBX 260 ($3.11) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.89) to GBX 310 ($3.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.83) to GBX 240 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

TSCO stock opened at GBX 228.50 ($2.73) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.64). The firm has a market cap of £16.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,904.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.83%.

In other Tesco news, insider Karen Whitworth bought 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £39,445 ($47,188.66). In other news, insider Ken Murphy purchased 24,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($59,430.65). Also, insider Karen Whitworth purchased 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £39,445 ($47,188.66). Insiders have acquired a total of 53,758 shares of company stock worth $11,425,308 in the last ninety days.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

