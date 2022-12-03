Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $103.11 Average PT from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after buying an additional 432,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after buying an additional 778,961 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.25. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

