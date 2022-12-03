The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) to Sell

Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call Stock Performance

Shares of BZWHF opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

