The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) to Sell

Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call Stock Performance
Shares of BZWHF opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $23.00.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (BZWHF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.