The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,196 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

