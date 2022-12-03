The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,027 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of Western Union worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $26,384,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Western Union by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after acquiring an additional 898,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Western Union by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,183,000 after acquiring an additional 639,297 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Western Union stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
