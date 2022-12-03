TheStreet Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.63.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -161.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,047.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 639,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 70,191 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 118.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 75,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,026 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3,253.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

