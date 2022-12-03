Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 636,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 23,266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,681,000 after buying an additional 1,736,263 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,778,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,138,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 67,598 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

