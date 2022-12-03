Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $471.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $477.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 12.26%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.