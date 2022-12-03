Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,405 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of IR stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

