Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 228 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,435. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $180.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average of $157.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

