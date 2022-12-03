Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 333 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $84.57. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.