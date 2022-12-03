Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 540 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average is $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.46.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

