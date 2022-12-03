Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $234.40 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

