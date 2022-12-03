Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 35.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

