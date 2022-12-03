Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friess Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

