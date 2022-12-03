Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.36.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $185.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.91. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $230.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

