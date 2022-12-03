Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $307,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,941,000 after buying an additional 244,136 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $232,613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,005,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,850,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.46 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

