Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $323,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $75.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

