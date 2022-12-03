Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,560,000 after purchasing an additional 881,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,996,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,502,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $32.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.