Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Cummins by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $249.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

