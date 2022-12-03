Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,069 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $119.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

