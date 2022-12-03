Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 170 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox stock opened at $150.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average of $141.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.